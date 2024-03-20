Media monitoring committee inaugurated in Cuddalore

March 20, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The district administration has constituted the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the Cuddalore Collectorate to keep a tab on news and features appearing in the print and the electronic media ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

The responsibilities of MCMC include detection of paid news, publication, and telecast of advertisements without prior approval, and granting approval for advertisements by candidates and political parties on social media, District Election Officer and Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said.

Advertisements, including in newspapers, television channels, local cable networks, social media, theatres and other audio-video visual mediums, should be released only after prior approval from the MCMC. Media houses should publish advertisements only after securing permission from the MCMC.

The committee, headed by the Collector, would verify the advertising contents sought to be published by the political parties, candidates or their supporters before releasing them to the media. Any violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the political parties would also be monitored.

The committee members would monitor news channels and take cognisance of any code violations reported by the media.

