Medha Patkar calls on TN Chief Minister

CHENNAI

13 December 2021 15:49 IST

Social activist and national convener of the National Alliance of People’s Movement, Medha Patkar, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Environmental activists S.P. Udayakumar and G. Sundarrajan were among those who accompanied Ms. Patkar during the meeting. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

