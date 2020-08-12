Medal for excellence in investigation awarded to six police personnel

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2020 have been awarded to six police personnel, including an inspector in the Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai city police, and five women inspectors in districts.
According to a press release, T. Vinothkumar, Inspector, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police; G. Janci Rani, Inspector, Perunazhi circle, Ramanathapuram district; M. Kavitha, Inspector, All-Women Police, Keeranur, Pudukottai district; A. Ponnammal, Inspector, Prohibition and Enforcement Wing, The Nilgiris district; C. Chandrakala, Inspector, All-Women Police, Jeyamkondam, Ariyalur district; and A. Kala, Inspector, Arumbavur, Perambalur district, will receive the awards.
The medal is given to police personnel and members of central investigation agencies in recognition of their outstanding service in investigation and to promote the standard of investigation.
Mr. Vinothkumar was chosen for excelling in investigation in cyber crime cases by using innovative methods and for prompt chargesheeting, besides using scientific aids and forensic and online tools.
