M.Ed degrees equivalent to any PG degree for govt. job

State Council for Higher Education recommends status of equivalence to several PG programmes from State varsities

The Department of Higher Education has recommended that M.Ed degrees awarded by universities be considered equivalent to any postgraduate degree for employment in public services, unless recruitment agencies specifically notify for a job.

The recommendation was made at the 14th equivalence committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education in February.

The Department has also recommended that the four-year integrated B.Sc/B.Ed degree programme (chemistry, botany and zoology), offered by Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (deemed university), be considered equivalent to B.Sc zoology for government jobs.

Similarly, a five-year integrated course in life sciences (animal sciences), awarded by Bharathidasan University, is considered equivalent to M.Sc zoology.

A slew of courses offered in ocean life sciences, oceanography and aquaculture, offered by Madras, Alagappa, and Annamalai Universities, have been recommended for being considered equivalent to M.Sc marine biology.

The PG diploma in environmental sanitation science offered by the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Institute under Madurai Kamaraj University would be considered equivalent to the sanitary inspector certificate course offered by the State government for the post of health inspector and sanitary inspector.

A slew of master’s programmes in journalism, communication, electronic media, visual communication and advertising, offered by Bharathiar, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Periyar, Madurai Kamaraj and Manipal Universities (MS Communication is equivalent to MA Communication) have also been recommended for equivalence.

The Department has also recommended the Fazil degree awarded by Al Jamiatul Islamia Darul-Uloom, Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, for being considered equivalent to BA in Urdu.