Mechanised boats to come under scrutiny

A thorough monitoring of the engine capacity of mechanised boats through the newly created Marine Enforcement Wing will prevent use of banned fishing nets, say officials of Fisheries Department.

The department has been teaming up with the Coastal Security Group, Indian Coast Guard and the Forest department to create awareness of the clause pertaining to safe fishing practices in 53 hamlets.

Clause (a) of Sub- section (1) of Section 5 of the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983 (Tamil Nadu Act 8 of 1983) prohibits fishing by pair trawling or fishing with purse-seine nets by any fishing vessel / craft, whether country craft or mechanized boat, irrespective of their size and power of the engine in the entire coast.

Fishers are told that purse seine nets encircle incoming shoals and prevent them from moving towards the shore. Indulging in such a practice in inshore area will arrest movement of shoals towards the coast.

The absence of breeding of fish has led to depletion of fish stock, officials said.

Fishers know nets like the purse seine do an irreparable damage. “Though the response is positive, some flout norms. The department had to impound 46 mechanised boats in Pazhayar fishing harbour as owners did not conform to the directive that the engine capacity should not exceed 240 hp,” Amal Raj Xavier, Joint Director of Fisheries Department, Nagapattinam district, said.

The boats were impounded as some were found operating with engines of capacities up to 320 hp. The role of Marine Enforcement Wing will be instrumental in checking harmful practices and improving prospects for fish breeding. The force has been mandated with the task of conserving and managing fishing resources and handle illegal fishing and threats from the miscreants engaged in illegal fishing.

Nagapattinam district has been sanctioned 16 Marine Enforcement Wing personnel including two Inspector rank officials. They will be provided with space and facilities in the fishing harbours to operate, he said.