Mechanised boat rams Pamban bridge

A mechanised fishing boat reportedly rammed the Pamban rail bridge on Wednesday night.

On information, a team of officials from the Railways and Marine Police here inspected the area on Thursday morning.

An officer, who was part of the probe team, said that a fishing boat owned by Antony Rajkumar of Thoothukudi, was carrying about 10 fishermen. They had set off to the sea for fishing from Mandapam on Wednesday evening. As there was no big catch in and around Mandapam, the fishermen had planned to move towards Tharuvaikulam off Thoothukudi.

As they were approaching the Pamban rail bridge, the head of the boat hit a portion underneath the bridge.

Due to the collision, the boat got stuck and could not move forward. After an hour or so, the fishermen succeeded by detaching the boat from the bridge.

The reason and extent of the damage was not immediately known. According to the fishermen, due to heavy wind, the accident had occurred. All the fishermen were safe.

A Marine Police said that sometime in December 2019, a mechanised boat had rammed the Pamban bridge and as a result, there were some delays in movement of trains.

The Department of Fisheries official, who inspected the site, said that due to gutsy wind, the incident may have happened. The mechanised boat has been anchored on the northern side of the shore. Further investigation is on.