Tamil Nadu

Mechanised boat owners seek revival package

Waiting for a lifeline: Owners of mechanised boats in Tamil Nadu have submitted a list of demands to the State government.

| Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

State government urged to hold a meeting with exporters and transporters

Owners of mechanised boats, who form the backbone of the fish export industry in the State, who have been hit hard by the lockdown, hope for a revival package and have submitted a list of demands to the State government.

“The whole industry has come to a grinding halt and unless the government steps in, like it did after the 2004 tsunami, there is no chance of revival,” said M.E. Raghupati, a boat owner.

There are 5,798 mechanised boats in the State and in 2017-18, they contributed to exports of 1.17 lakh tonnes of sea food and foreign exchange earnings of ₹5,420 crore. “A major portion of what is caught in Tamil Nadu is sent to Kerala due to lack of processing industries and parks. Kerala is benefiting from our work,” said Nanjil Ravi, Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam.

Owners of mechanised boats want the government to convene a meeting of exporters, transporters and MPEDA; provision of interest-free loan of ₹5 lakh a boat with subsidy; streamlining of local retail markets and steps to bring back workers from their homes.

K. Bharathi of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said that though it was construed that the 61-day long fishing ban was on, nobody knew when it would end. “We hope it will be lifted by May 23. The State government had written to the Centre about this but there is no response from them as yet,” he said.

