Mechanised boat from Kanniyakumari stranded in Azhikkal

The boat, will 11 fishermen, has sought assistance from naval authorities to be rescued

A mechanised boat, which ventured into the sea for fishing with 11 fishermen on September 14, is stranded in Azhikkal in Kerala and has sought assistance for a rescue by the naval authorities from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In a mail sent to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, International Fishermen Development Trust president P. Justin Antony said that the boat had set off from Thengapattinam Fishing Harbour with 11 persons. The fishermen then made contact through a satellite phone that there was a technical snag in the engine and sought rescue at the earliest. According to the INFIDET, 10 among them were from Kanniyakumari district, while one was from Thiruvananthapuram district.

When contacted, officials at the office of the Deputy Director (Fisheries) here said that they have communicated to their counterparts in Kerala. The Naval authorities and the Indian Coast Guard too would be intimated, they added.