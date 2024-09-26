Mechanic arrested for resale of stolen cars near Katpadi

A 41-year-old mechanic was arrested by Katpadi Police from his automobile shop at Venkatesapuram near Katpadi on Wednesday for possession and resale of stolen cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the arrested person was identified as S. Devakumar of Gandhi Nagar. Initial inquiry revealed that Devakumar, a history-sheeter, was involved in over 10 petty cases including robbery. He served the sentence till 2017.

Subsequently, he set up a mechanic shop on Katpadi-Gudiyattam High Road in Christianpet on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border before the pandemic. Initially, he repaired only a few cars, mostly from local customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As his business grew, he got involved in the resale of second-hand cars. Due to poor profit margin, he got in touch with criminals, who steal cars in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He brought such vehicles at low prices. Later, he changed its engine and number plates to evade police before selling at a low price to customers in Vellore, Gudiyatham, Arcot, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Walajah towns.

As people bought old cars at cheap prices from him, police got suspicious of his activities. A police team raided his shop and seized over 54 cars with a range of spare parts. After verification with the local RTO, the police found that most of them were stolen.

Cases were registered against him. The police also analysed the call history on his mobile phone to nab the gang that was involved in car thefts. He was produced before the local court and lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.