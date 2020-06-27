Meat to be sold only in packets in Erode district

To prevent gathering of people at meat shops, meat will be sold to the customers only in packets while fish will be sold without cleaning, said Collector C. Kathiravan here on Friday.

Chairing a review meeting with department heads on the measures to be taken against COVID-19 at the Collectorate, he said that spread of virus could be controlled only if people cooperate with the government’s effort in combating the virus.

On Sunday, fish stalls will not function while on weekdays, it will be sold without cleaning, he said.

Meat will be sold only in packets, he said and asked the workers to clean the shops thrice a day with disinfectants. The Collector said that vehicles with e-pass will only be allowed to enter the district. “If there is a visitor from other States or countries, officials should be immediately alerted at the toll free number 1077 or WhatsApp number 96773-97600”, he added.