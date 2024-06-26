Measures underway to revamp Registration Department’s software: Minister

Tamil Nadu Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy said steps are being taken to upgrade the Registration Department’s software to STAR 3.0 in place of STAR 2.0, to ease the document registration process.

For the next generation services in computerisation using the latest technologies, Artificial Intelligence and process automation, revamping of STAR 2.0 was proposed and announced in the year 2023-2024, through the introduction of STAR 3.0. The government accorded sanction of ₹323.45 crore for the 5-year STAR 3.0 project, according to the Stamps and Registration Department policy note for 2024-25 tabled by the Minister in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Consultant of the project has been identified through TNeGA. Tender was floated and bid evaluation is under process, Mr. Moorthy said in his reply to the debate on demand for grants for the Registration and Commercial Taxes Department.

The Minister noted that Commercial Taxes accounted for 73.5% and Registration accounted for 14% of Tamil Nadu’s Own Tax Revenue. The Registration and Commercial Taxes Department generated a revenue of ₹4,19,359 crore in the three years of the DMK government, Mr. Moorthy said.

Establishing 36 new Registration Office buildings with upgraded facilities in 2024-25 at a cost of ₹100 crore, was among the announcements made by him.