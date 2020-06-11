Measures to tackle COVID-19 not adequate, CPI(M) tells CM

The CPI(M) State secretary, K Balakrishnan, has told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the steps taken to control the COVID-19 outbreak are not adequate.

“Chennai and its surrounding districts have been severely affected. The increase in number of deaths is also creating panic. After relaxation in lockdown guidelines, the number of cases in a day have touched nearly 2,000,” he said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Balakrishnan urged the government to be transparent in its disclosure on the number of people affected by COVID-19 and said only then appropriate actions can be taken.

He also sought the government to rectify any mistakes committed.

Mr. Balakrishnan urged the government to look into the option of whether a full lockdown needs to be imposed in Chennai and surrounding districts.

If it decided to go for total lockdown, then adequate time should be given before the announcement and the State government should provide the required materials to people in the containment zones, he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan called for testing in all houses in the containment zones and said the government should drop its condition of testing only one person per house.

Besides, the government must ensure availability of sufficient hospital beds and ICU units and bring private hospitals and medical colleges under its control, he said. It must also appoint sufficient medical staff and ensure payment of monetary benefits which were already announced.

The Centre and the State government should take efforts to produce the necessary medicines in the medipark in Chengalpattu, Mr. Balakrishnan said.