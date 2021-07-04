Measures taken to improve Aavin revenue through export: Minister

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar said that measures are being taken to improve revenue of Aavin products through export to foreign countries.

Mr. Nasar, accompanied by K.S. Kandasamy, Managing Director of Aavin and other senior officials, inspected Aavin milk booths at various parts in the city and also visited the dairy plant on Sunday. Talking to press persons, he said, "Aavin booths are being regularised and measures are being taken to improve sales of 152 byproducts by exporting them to south Asian countries, west Asian countries and to other States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and others.

Aavin has its brand value, he said and added that products were sent to Andhra Pradesh 15 days ago.

The Minister said he has asked Salem district Collector to allot land for setting up high-tech parks here. Proposals for expanding Salem dairy plant would be considered based on financial condition, he said.

Mr. Nasar said that 22 milk booths were sealed in Chennai for not selling milk for the reduced price. He added that following the price reduction, the sales of milk had increased by 1.5 lakh litres.

He added that discussions would be held with Chief Minister on selling Aavin products through ration shops and government would also consider dairy plant staffs' request to declare them as frontline workers.

Mr. Nasar said that irregularities were found in 25 Cooperative Unions including Salem, Theni and four persons were suspended in Madurai for corruption. He charged that 1.5 tonnes of products was supplied for free to former minister K.T. Rajenthra Balaji for him to distribute it as Diwali gifts.

Mr. Nasar said that enquiry is being done into appointments made to 236 positions after irregularities were found. He added that job notifications issued previously for 460 senior factory assistant positions and 176 other vacant posts have been cancelled following irregularities and fresh notifications would be issued. He added that awarding contracts for milk tankers would be conducted transparently.