‘MDMK will contest poll on its symbol’

11 October 2020 00:42 IST

MDMK founder Vaiko on Friday made it clear that his party would contest on its own symbol in the 2021 Assembly poll.

At a media interaction, when asked whether the smaller parties in the DMK-led alliance would contest on the latter’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, Mr. Vaiko said, “There is no scope for such talks. The MDMK will contest with its individuality. MDMK will get its own symbol and contest on that symbol.” In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, MDMK candidate C. Ganesamoorthy was elected on the DMK’s symbol from Erode.

Mr. Vaiko felt the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu remained strong and continued to remain together in its goals and was determined that the ruling AIADMK should be removed from power. “There is no doubt that the DMK will get a majority in the upcoming Assembly elections and form the government. It is certain that DMK president and my brother M.K. Stalin would be the Chief Minister,” he said.

