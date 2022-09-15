MDMK to organise protest Amit Shah’s remarks on Hindi

My party will not allow imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit in T.N., says Vaiko

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 23:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko addressing the meeting to mark Annadurai’s 114th Birth Anniversary on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks linking Hindi and culture of India, stating Mr. Shah clearly did not have any knowledge on the Dravidian culture.

Addressing an event to mark the 114th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, he recalled that Anna opposed Hindi imposition and went to jail for four months in 1938. He also recalled that a resolution was passed in the State Assembly against Hindi imposition in 1968.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Vaiko said his party would never allow the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit in Tamil Nadu and that MDMK was organising a protest in Chennai on September 24. He urged the Indian government to change its foreign policy towards Sri Lanka and stop supporting them. He said India must ensure that the army was moved out from places where Tamils lived in Sri Lanka. He urged for an international poll on formation of a separate Tamil Eelam under the supervision of major nations, and said Tamils across the globe should be allowed to participate in the poll.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app