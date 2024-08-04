ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK to hold protest on August 14 against Union Budget, press for cancellation of NEET

Published - August 04, 2024 11:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK chief Vaiko on Sunday said his party would hold a protest at its All District Headquarters on August 14 against the Union Budget, and press for the cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing reporters here after the party’s 30th general council meeting, Mr. Vaiko said Tamil Nadu was ignored in the Union Budget, and neither flood relief nor funds for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project was allotted to the State. A slew of resolutions was passed at the meeting, including ones that condemned the Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the Budget, and called for moving ‘Education’ back to the State list from the Concurrent list. A resolution urged the Centre to cancel the new criminal laws, and bring in amendments after a detailed debate in Parliament.

The MDMK also wanted the Union government to conduct a caste census.

A resolution called for shutting down Tasmac shops in a phased manner, and implementation of prohibition in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A resolution urged the Karnataka government to drop its plans of constructing a dam at Mekedatu. The party also sought measures to put an end to the repeated attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US