MDMK to hold protest on August 14 against Union Budget, press for cancellation of NEET

Published - August 04, 2024 11:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK chief Vaiko on Sunday said his party would hold a protest at its All District Headquarters on August 14 against the Union Budget, and press for the cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Addressing reporters here after the party’s 30th general council meeting, Mr. Vaiko said Tamil Nadu was ignored in the Union Budget, and neither flood relief nor funds for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project was allotted to the State. A slew of resolutions was passed at the meeting, including ones that condemned the Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the Budget, and called for moving ‘Education’ back to the State list from the Concurrent list. A resolution urged the Centre to cancel the new criminal laws, and bring in amendments after a detailed debate in Parliament.

The MDMK also wanted the Union government to conduct a caste census.

A resolution called for shutting down Tasmac shops in a phased manner, and implementation of prohibition in the State.

A resolution urged the Karnataka government to drop its plans of constructing a dam at Mekedatu. The party also sought measures to put an end to the repeated attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

