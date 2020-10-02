MDMK resolves to continue protest against farm laws, NEET

Chennai

02 October 2020 00:52 IST

Party passes resolution against NEP, draft EIA and Mekedatu too

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Thursday decided to continue its protest against the three Central farm legislation, the National Education Policy 2020, NEET and a few other issues.

The high-level committee of the party, which met on Thursday, passed resolutions in this regard.

Party’s presidium chairman S. Duraisamy chaired the meeting held through video conference and general secretary Vaiko also participated, according to a statement.

The farm legislations would destroy agriculture, so they should be rejected and the farmers and all democratic forces should unite against them, read the resolution.

Another resolution urged the Centre to firmly announce that it would not allow Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu dam.

A separate resolution also urged the re-constitution of a panel to study the origin and evolution of India’s ancient culture, with representatives from all parts of India and historians.

Draft EIA notification

The meeting also passed a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to oppose the Centre’s draft Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020.

It also urged district secretaries and other party representatives to finish the process of appointing teams and agents for polling stations in each assembly constituency and hold meetings from November 1 to December 31, and share details with the headquarters.