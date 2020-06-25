MDMK Leader Vaiko complains about fake Twitter account

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 00:28 IST

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko has lodged a complaint with the city police about a fake Twitter account damaging his reputation and sought the police to initiate criminal action.

Mr. Vaiko alleged that the fake Twitter account has been created by an unknown person using his photograph and to spread false messages. Also the tweets and retweets posted from the handle were derogatory and defamatory in nature. In the posts, casteist, racist slurs, use of unparliamentary words were bringing disrepute to him, he said in the complaint.

A Central Crime Branch official said that the complaint has been taken up for investigation.

