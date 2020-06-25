Tamil Nadu

MDMK Leader Vaiko complains about fake Twitter account

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko has lodged a complaint with the city police about a fake Twitter account damaging his reputation and sought the police to initiate criminal action.

Mr. Vaiko alleged that the fake Twitter account has been created by an unknown person using his photograph and to spread false messages. Also the tweets and retweets posted from the handle were derogatory and defamatory in nature. In the posts, casteist, racist slurs, use of unparliamentary words were bringing disrepute to him, he said in the complaint.

A Central Crime Branch official said that the complaint has been taken up for investigation.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 12:32:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mdmk-leader-vaiko-complains-about-fake-twitter-account/article31910114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY