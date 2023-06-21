HamberMenu
MDMK launches signature campaign to recall Tamil Nadu Governor

June 21, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
CPI leader R. Nallakannu signing in support of the campaign to recall Governor R.N. Ravi.

CPI leader R. Nallakannu signing in support of the campaign to recall Governor R.N. Ravi. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday launched a State-wide signature campaign demanding that the Centre recall Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

At an event held in Thayagam, the headquarters of the MDMK, veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu affixed the first signature. Mr. Vaiko has been saying that Mr. Ravi should not be allowed to continue as the Governor, alleging he was functioning against the tenets of the Constitution. “He has been functioning to safeguard the BJP’s Hindutva agenda and Sanatana Dharma,” Mr Vaiko had said.

