MDMK, IUML get constituencies

The DMK on Wednesday allotted constituencies to some of its allies for the upcoming Assembly poll on April 6.

The alliance leader allotted the Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (reserved), Madurantakam (reserved) and Ariyalur constituencies to the MDMK. The MDMK will contest the six constituencies on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

The IUML has been allotted Kadayanallur, Vaniyambadi and Chidambaram, while the Adi Thamizhar Peravai has bagged the Avinashi constituency.

At the time of going to print, the party’s talks with other major allies — the Congress, the VCK, the CPI and the CPI(M) remained inconclusive. These are likely to be finalised on Thursday.