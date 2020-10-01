MDMK high-level committee passes resolutions to continue protest against farm laws, NEET

Another resolution urged the Centre to firmly announce that it would not allow Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu dam

The MDMK high-level committee met on Thursday, and passed a slew of resolutions including those to continue the protest against the three Central farm legislations and urging the State government to reject the National Education Policy 2020 and also to continue the fight to scrap NEET, among others.

The party's presidium chairman, S. Duraisamy chaired the meeting held through video conference and general secretary Vaiko also participated, according to a statement.

The farm legislations would destroy agriculture, so they should be rejected and the farmers and all democratic forces should unite against them, read the resolution.

Another resolution urged the Centre to firmly announce that it would not allow Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu dam.

A separate resolution also urged the re-constitution of a panel to study the origin and evolution of India’s ancient culture, with representatives from all parts of India and historians.

The meeting also passed a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to oppose the Centre’s draft Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020, citing it will have severe consequences for the State.

It also urged district secretaries and other party representatives to finish the process of appointing teams and agents for polling stations in each assembly constituency and hold meetings from November 1 to December 31, and share details with the headquarters.