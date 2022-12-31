HamberMenu
MDMK General Secretary Vaiko condoles Pelé’s death

In a statement released on Friday, he said Pele’s death has shocked football fans like him around the world.

December 31, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko condoled the death of legendary Brazilian football player Pelé.

In a statement released on Friday, he said Pelé’s death has shocked football fans like him around the world. He recalled that Pelé, who grew up in poverty, took to football even as a child and went on to win the World Cup for Brazil thrice.

He said that Pelé’s name will shine as a pole star as long as the game of football exists. He expressed his deep condolence to Pelé’s family and fans.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

