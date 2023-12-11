HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MDMK, Dravidar Kazhagam donate to CM relief fund

Many industrialists also met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to donate towards cyclone relief

December 11, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday and donated money to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards relief for Cyclone Michaung.

Mr. Vaiko donated ₹10.2 lakh, which included contribution from the party’s fund and one month’s salary of MDMK’s MLAs and MPs. Mr. Veeramani donated ₹10 lakh with contributions from Periyar Self Respect Propaganda Institution, Periyar Maniammai Educational and Charitable Society and employees of educational institutions run by the organisation.

Kumar Jayant, president of Tamil Nadu IAS Officers Association, along with other office-bearers met Mr. Stalin and submitted a letter pledging one day’s salary of all its members towards cyclone relief. Abhash Kumar, president, Tamil Nadu IPS Officers Association, presented a cheque for ₹9.78 lakh.

The following industrialists met Mr. Stalin along with their family members or executives to donate money to the CMPRF: Kalanithi Maran, Sun Group (₹5 crore), Vijay Sankar, Sanmar Group (₹1 crore), Santhi Duraisamy, Sakthi Masala (₹1 crore) and Ponnudurai, Lion Dates (₹50 lakh).

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.