MDMK, Dravidar Kazhagam donate to CM relief fund

December 11, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday and donated money to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards relief for Cyclone Michaung.

Mr. Vaiko donated ₹10.2 lakh, which included contribution from the party’s fund and one month’s salary of MDMK’s MLAs and MPs. Mr. Veeramani donated ₹10 lakh with contributions from Periyar Self Respect Propaganda Institution, Periyar Maniammai Educational and Charitable Society and employees of educational institutions run by the organisation.

Kumar Jayant, president of Tamil Nadu IAS Officers Association, along with other office-bearers met Mr. Stalin and submitted a letter pledging one day’s salary of all its members towards cyclone relief. Abhash Kumar, president, Tamil Nadu IPS Officers Association, presented a cheque for ₹9.78 lakh.

The following industrialists met Mr. Stalin along with their family members or executives to donate money to the CMPRF: Kalanithi Maran, Sun Group (₹5 crore), Vijay Sankar, Sanmar Group (₹1 crore), Santhi Duraisamy, Sakthi Masala (₹1 crore) and Ponnudurai, Lion Dates (₹50 lakh).