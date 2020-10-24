MDMK, CPI(M) call for withdrawal of case against Thirumavalavan

Vaiko said that Mr. Thirumavalavan had high regards for women and only pointed out what Manusmriti says about women.

MDMK and CPI(M) State unit on Saturday urged the police to withdraw the case booked against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan.

In a statement, CPI(M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan contended that the Hindu religious text, Manusmriti, has lot of aspects which demeans women, the backward castes and indigenous groups.

He also alleged that Tamil Nadu police, of late, has been acting under the instruction of Sangh Parivar and not abiding by the legal framework.

“The police have ignored complaints against those who have made insulting comments against working women as well as women journalists and have not come forward to take action,” Mr. Ramakrishnan charged.

In a separate statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that Mr. Thirumavalavan has high regards for women and only pointed out what Manusmriti says about women. The Sangh Parivar has twisted the facts and filed complaint against him, he alleged and condemned the filing of the case.