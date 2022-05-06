MDMK donates ₹13.15 lakh towards Sri Lanka aid

May 06, 2022 01:18 IST

The MDMK has donated ₹13.15 lakh towards the State government’s efforts to send humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka.

Responding to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s appeal to the State’s citizens to contribute funds, MDMK leader Vaiko met Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat and handed over to him a cheque for ₹5 lakh on behalf of the MDMK. Mr. Vaiko and his party MP A. Ganesamoorthy gave their one month’s salary of ₹2 lakh each. Three MLAs of the MDMK gave ₹1,05,000, while one gave ₹1 lakh, the party said in a press release.

