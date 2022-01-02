MDMK alone cannot decide on protests against Modi: Vaiko

‘It’s for the alliance partners to decide’

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday said his party could not take a decision on organising protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu since it was part of an alliance.

Asked whether his party was planning any protests as in the past black flags were shown to Mr. Modi, he said it was for the alliance partners of the secular progressive alliance led by the DMK to decide.

“We could do it in the past when we were alone and not part of any alliance,” he clarified. Mr. Modi is expected to participate in the Pongal celebrations in Madurai on January 12.

Position on BJP

Asked if the DMK was under compulsion to dilute its position against the BJP after it came to power, he said, “The DMK is courageously facing the Central government by offering good governance.”

Mr. Vaiko alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was victimising Tamil Nadu on all issues, ranging from NEET to the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. “I am among those who signed a petition seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET. But Home Minister Amit Shah refused to meet the delegation from Tamil Nadu. The Centre should keep in mind that Tamil Nadu has the best minds in the field of health sector,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko said though the BJP sought to project itself as the guardian of democracy, Mr. Modi had failed to participate in Parliament proceedings. “Even when he enters the Parliament building, he refuses to occupy his seat in the House. Parliament is the heart of democracy, reflecting the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko said he fully agreed with Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan’s suggestion that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take the intitiative to bring together opposition leaders in the country against the BJP before the next Lok Sabha polls.

He said the attack on Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy had increased ever since China started developing ports in that country. “Tamil fishermen are attacked and their boats are seized. They are whipped and lodged in a jail. This is unprecedented,” he alleged.