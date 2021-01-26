MDMK, allies protest against death of T.N. fishermen in Palk Strait

Vaiko slams CM for denying permission for another post-mortem examination

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko led an agitation here on Monday condemning the death of four fishermen allegedly due to an attack by the Sri Lankan Navy in the Palk Strait. He also condemned the Sri Lankan government and the Union government in Delhi over the incident.

‘Physically tortured’

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Vaiko also strongly criticised the AIADMK government for reportedly denying permission for a fresh post-mortem of the mortal remains of the four fishermen from Pudukkottai district. “They have been physically tortured with iron rods and hockey sticks. Their bodies had burn injuries after they were sent to India. Relatives of the fishermen were not allowed to see the bodies,” Mr. Vaiko alleged.

Coming down strongly on the Sri Lankan Coast Guard and the Navy, the Rajya Sabha member contended that the personnel attached to these forces were inhuman.

Mr. Vaiko questioned whether the Centre would have acted the same way if the deceased were from Gujarat and not from Tamil Nadu. He wondered whether the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy were protecting the interests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Vaiko also criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for denying permission for another post-mortem examination.

Mr. Palaniswami did not have the moral standing to continue as the Chief Minister, claimed Mr. Vaiko.

So far, over 800 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have died due to attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Vaiko claimed.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member R.S. Bharathi, VCK chief and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan and other leaders in the DMK-led alliance participated.