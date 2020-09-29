MDMA tablets seized in Chennai

CHENNAI

29 September 2020 01:01 IST

Chennai Air Customs had seized 165 MDMA tablets, a narcotics substance, worth ₹5 lakh smuggled in two parcels that arrived from the Netherlands in the Foreign Post Office. When the first parcel was opened on suspicion, it had 105 MDMA tablets and it was addressed to an individual in Chennai. In the second parcel, 60 tablets were found and it was for an individual in Tiruchi. The tablets have been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and investigation is on.

