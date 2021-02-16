Tamil Nadu

MD posted for Tasmac

The State government has posted D. Mohan as the managing director of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac). He was transferred from his post as the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise.

Mr. Mohan was earlier holding charge of the Tasmac MD post.

Managing director of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board R. Kirlosh Kumar will additionally hold the post of the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, a government order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on February 13 stated.

