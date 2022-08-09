MCCI writes to CM over new airport in Parandur

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday with various suggestions and regulations to the proposed plan to build a new airport in Parandur near Chennai.

In the letter, MCCI president T.R. Kesavan said the new airport should have parallel runways (instead of intersecting runways such as the existing airport), good connectivity with elevated airport approach, compulsory metro connectivity, all-round accessibility for movement of freight, a city based passenger check-in and delivery facility for baggage hand over as in Tokyo and so on.

The letter urged the State government to plan for maintenance/repair/overhaul facilities in the airport and an operational area for drones in keeping with emerging cargo trends.

MCCI said that Public-Private Partnership mode can help overcome many constraints.