MCCI launches lecture series in memory of eminent chartered accountant N. Srinivasan

December 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday launched an annual lecture series in memory of its past president and eminent chartered accountant N. Srinivasan, who was a senior partner with  Fraser & Ross. Delivering the first N. Srinivasan memorial lecture at the Madras School of Economics, Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) recalled the role played by Srinivasan as a board member as well as in auditing of various firms.

