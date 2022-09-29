MCCI celebrates its 186th Chamber Day

The chamber plans to bring out a handbook on regulatory compliances

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 22:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the oldest industry organisation in Tamil Nadu and the second oldest in India, celebrated its 186th Chamber. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chamber is a unique organisation in the sense it blends the old ethos and values of businesses with the new age requirements and outlooks,” said T.R. Kesavan, President, MCCI.

The chamber is working on bringing out Doing Business in Tamil Nadu, a ready reckoner or a handbook on regulatory compliances.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Lakshmi Narayanan, Co-Founder, Cognizant, was the guest of honour. V. Sriram, writer and historian, made a presentation on the chamber’s history.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app