MCCI celebrates its 186th Chamber Day

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the oldest industry organisation in Tamil Nadu and the second oldest in India, celebrated its 186th Chamber.

“The Chamber is a unique organisation in the sense it blends the old ethos and values of businesses with the new age requirements and outlooks,” said T.R. Kesavan, President, MCCI.

The chamber is working on bringing out Doing Business in Tamil Nadu, a ready reckoner or a handbook on regulatory compliances.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Co-Founder, Cognizant, was the guest of honour. V. Sriram, writer and historian, made a presentation on the chamber’s history.