MCCI announces winners of this year’s CSR awards

February 01, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

Thuvakkam and HCL Foundation emerged the winners, while Care Earth Trust and Hinduja Leyland Finance, Tirunelveli District Administration/Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., were the first runners-up

The Hindu Bureau

This is the third year that the awards have been given and the first one post pandemic. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has announced the MCCI CSR Awards 2022. According to a press release, this is the third year that the awards have been given and the first one post pandemic.

Rajashree Natarajan, chairperson of MCCI CSR Committee, and CEO, Cognizant Foundation, said the main criteria for the awards were the synergy and strength of collaboration between corporate and non-governmental organisations and the social impact created by the project. Thuvakkam and HCL Foundation emerged the winners, while Care Earth Trust and Hinduja Leyland Finance, Tirunelveli District Administration/Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., were the first runners-up and Gramalaya and The Ramco Cements Ltd. were the second runners-up. The awards were sponsored by TAFE, the release said.

