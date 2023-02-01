HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCCI announces winners of this year’s CSR awards

Thuvakkam and HCL Foundation emerged the winners, while Care Earth Trust and Hinduja Leyland Finance, Tirunelveli District Administration/Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., were the first runners-up

February 01, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
This is the third year that the awards have been given and the first one post pandemic.

This is the third year that the awards have been given and the first one post pandemic. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has announced the MCCI CSR Awards 2022. According to a press release, this is the third year that the awards have been given and the first one post pandemic.

Rajashree Natarajan, chairperson of MCCI CSR Committee, and CEO, Cognizant Foundation, said the main criteria for the awards were the synergy and strength of collaboration between corporate and non-governmental organisations and the social impact created by the project. Thuvakkam and HCL Foundation emerged the winners, while Care Earth Trust and Hinduja Leyland Finance, Tirunelveli District Administration/Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., were the first runners-up and Gramalaya and The Ramco Cements Ltd. were the second runners-up. The awards were sponsored by TAFE, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.