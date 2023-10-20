HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCC honours two of its distinguished alumni for their services in their chosen fields

The Madras Christian College, which began functioning in 1837, has so far seen 184 batches graduate from its portals. Sashi Kumar, founder of Media Development Foundation and Ruth Kattumuri, founder of Indian Observatory in the London School of Economics, were honoured

October 20, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated October 21, 2023 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. M. Mammen, president, MCC Alumni Association handing over Distinguished Alumni Series 5 awards to Sashi Kumar, founder and chairman, Media Development Foundation and Ruth Kattumuri, founder of Indian Observatory in the London School of Economics at Madras Christian College Alumni Association - fifth edition of Distinguished Alumni Series on Friday.

K. M. Mammen, president, MCC Alumni Association handing over Distinguished Alumni Series 5 awards to Sashi Kumar, founder and chairman, Media Development Foundation and Ruth Kattumuri, founder of Indian Observatory in the London School of Economics at Madras Christian College Alumni Association - fifth edition of Distinguished Alumni Series on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Madras Christian College honoured two of its alumni who had made a mark for themselves in their chosen fields at the fifth edition of the college’s Distinguished Alumni Series.

The college which began functioning in 1837 has so far seen 184 batches graduate from its portals.

On Friday, Sashi Kumar, founder of Media Development Foundation and Ruth Kattumuri, founder of Indian Observatory in the London School of Economics, were honoured. MCC Alumni Association president K.M. Mammen said the Distinguished Alumni Series was “designed to inspire and motivate our current crop of students.” The award comprised a plaque, a medal and a citation.

Ms. Ruth was recognised for her exemplary contributions to academia and global policymaking. She did her Masters in Statistics, Computer Science and Managerial Economics and M.Phil from MCC and became a lecturer in the college’s Statistics Department. She did her Ph.D from the London School of Economics (LSE). She is also a visiting Professor at various universities in India, China and other countries.

Her leadership as founder and co-chair of the India Observatory, London School of Economics and her work on policy, her commitment to justice, equality and good governance were achievements that made her the choice for the award. Ms. Ruth stated that the business of a school was to build up students to achieve their potential and not what others want for them. She said that her time at MCC gave her the tools that she honed in her later years and used them in the multiple fields she currently worked in.

Mr. Sashi Kumar was recognised for his pioneering leadership and contribution to the media in India. His unwavering commitment to journalism, his impact on news and entertainment, along with his drive to teach excellence in these fields, exemplify a life dedicated to knowledge and storytelling and continues to inspire the next generation of media practitioners, the citation read. He completed his postgraduation in 1975 from MCC in History. He was among the earliest newscasters in English on Doordarshan. He was also a film critic and producer and director of topical features on television. He later founded the Media Development Foundation that runs the Asian College of Journalism.

Mr. Sashi said that the role of history in representing the world to us is much like the role that media plays in holding up a light to what goes on around us. Though the media was falling short in the role of fourth pillar it is designed to play, he was optimistic that it would find its way back to its original calling.

F.D. Initha, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade and MCC alumnus, and college principal P. Wilson also spoke.

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.