MCA, MBA admission rank list out

The rank list for the Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA Admissions was released on Monday by TN MBA/MCA Admissions Secretary and Government College of Technology Principal P. Tamarai along with the counselling schedule for admissions.

A release from the college said the MCA counselling would begin on August 17 with the differently abled candidates getting the first opportunity.

Counselling for the general category students would start on August 18 and go on till August 20.

The supplementary counselling would be held on August 21.

Counselling for MBA seats would begin with the admission for differently abled candidates on August 21. General counselling would start the following day and go on till August 28.

The MBA supplementary counselling would also be held on August 28.

The release said candidates could access the rank list and the counselling schedule on the college website, www.gct.ac.in, or www.tn-mbamca.com. Candidates could also download their calls letters from the websites.

Those who had downloaded the call letters should carry all certificates in original and pay the counselling fee either by demand draft or in cash.

The draft should favour The Secretary, MBA/MCA Admissions 2019, GCT, Coimbatore and be payable in Coimbatore.

The general category candidates should pay ₹5,300 and those from the SC/ST or SC-A categories ₹1,150.

Counselling for MCA

Counselling for admissions to MCA couses — regular as well as lateral entry — would be held simultaneously, the release said.

As for the supplementary counselling sessions candidates who had taken the TANCET 2019 but had not registered and those who registered but did not apply could participate provided they pay both the counselling and registration fee, either by demand draft or in cash.

The college has sent the rank and details of counselling to the registered candidates by SMS to their mobile number and email address.