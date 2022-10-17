MBBS first year classes to commence in T.N. on November 15

Counselling to be held from October 19 for 6,067 MBBS seats and 1,380 BDS seats

The Directorate of Medical Education will start counselling simultaneously for special categories and for general category candidates on Wednesday. While for the former it will be an offline process, for general category candidates, counselling will be conducted online.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who released the merit list for State quota seats in government and self-financing medical and dental colleges on Monday, said counselling would be held for 6,067 seats in MBBS in government and self-financing institutions and for 1,380 dental seats.

Of the 8,225 seats in the State in MBBS, 773 seats have been surrendered under the all India quota and 75 for wards of ESIC and IRT employees. A total of 2,150 seats are available for BDS of which 30 are surrendered under AIQ.

This year, 22,736 candidates had applied, of which 22,054 applications were found eligible, including 8,029 male and 14,024 female candidates. One transgender person has also applied.

Fewer applications were received this year as compared to 2021-22, when 24,951 applications were received. In 2020-2021, as many as 23,971 applications were received.

The toppers in the government quota seats are Thridev Vinayaka S, with a score of 705 marks in NEET 2022. M. Harini of Coimbatore with 702 marks is ranked second and P. Chockalingam with 700 marks from West Mambalam, Chennai is ranked third.

Key dates Commencement of counselling - October 19 Results of first round counselling - October 30 Last date to join college - November 4 Second round counselling - November 7 to November 14 Results of second round of counselling - November 15 Last date to join college - November 21 Mop up round - December 6 to December 12 Commencement of classes - November 15

Preferential quota seats

Of the 2,695 applications received under the 7.5% preferential quota for government school students 2,674 (764 boys and 1,910 girls) applications were found eligible. A total of 558 seats, including 454 medical and 104 dental, are available under the category.

V. Devatharshini (518 marks) from the Government Girl High School in Kavindapadi, Erode, has topped the list. B. Sundararajan (503 marks) and student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chromepet, is ranked second. E. Praveen Kumar, who scored 481, has been ranked third. He is a student of Govt Boys Higher Secondary School, Ussoor, Vellore district.

Management quota seats

For 1,310 seats in MBBS and 740 seats in dental colleges under self-financing stream, a total of 13,470 applications were received and 13,272 (4,758 boys; 6,513 girls) were found eligible.

Counselling results

The results of counselling for special category candidates, including sportspersons, wards of ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities to be held on Oct 19 will be released on the same day at the Omandurar Government hospital, Mr. Subramanian said; counselling for 7.5% government quota seats will be held on Oct 20 in person and on the same day allotment orders will be issued.

The first round of counselling for general category will be held from Oct 19 to 25 and for management quota seats from Oct 22 to 27.

Certificate verification for the candidates would be done on Oct 27 and 28. The results of the first round will be released on Oct 30 and the candidates who have been allotted seats must join the respective colleges by Nov. 4.