MBBS counselling for 2022-23 ends with 42 seats remaining vacant

24 seats under the All India Quota find no takers

24 seats under the All India Quota find no takers

As many as 42 MBBS seats, including 28 under the government quota, remained vacant after the extended mop-up round of counselling for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

A total of 24 seats under the All India Quota and four government quota seats in the self-financing Annapoorna Medical College found no takers.

The counselling for the academic year 2022-23 ended on April 11.

Four rounds

The State had 7,268 seats, (50 seats for Karpaga Vinayaga Medical College were received after the first round of counselling; 150 seats for Muthukumaran Medical College were received after the second round; and 50 more seats were added to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College after the first mop-up round).

Four rounds of counselling were conducted to fill the seats. Since more seats were added continuously even as late as the mop-up round, a stray vacancy round of counselling was held.

P. Vasanthamani, selection secretary, Directorate of Medical Education, said that under the All India Quota, counselling for which was conducted by the Directorate-General of Health Services in the Union Health Ministry, 24 seats found no takers after the stray vacancy round of counselling. According to her, the vacancies in the management quota included NRI lapsed seats.

This year, the Directorate-General of Health Services conducted counselling for stray vacancies as well. Usually it returns vacant seats to the respective State counselling agencies after the mop-up round.