MBBS, BDS counselling schedule announced

Application forms for MBBS, BDS seats in medical and dental colleges in the State will be issued from Tuesday. The Directorate of Medical Education announced the schedule half an hour ago.

The last date to submit the filled applications online is Nov 12. The DME will conduct counselling for 85% seats in government colleges; for seats surrendered to the government and management quota seats in self financing colleges under the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Erode Government Medical College, Perundurai, Rajah Muthiah Medical and Dental College affiliated to Annamalai University, ESIC College, Coimbatore and PGIMSR, K.K. Nagar.

The merit list will be released on Nov 16 and the date of online counselling will be announced later. The notification and the schedule is available in the medical education directorate's website, Selection Secretary G. Selvarajan said.

Courses will commence from Dec 15 and admission process will close on Dec 31.

Candidates may visit www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and tnmedicalselection.org.