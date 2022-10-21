MBBS, BDS counselling for candidates under 7.5% quota held

565 candidates receive allotment from Health Minister; 1,195 candidates have been invited for counselling

Quite a few candidates under the 7.5% preferential quota for government school students are first-time test takers, who opted for self-study.

At the in-person counselling held on Thursday for MBBS and BDS seats under the State quota, there were some candidates who missed a seat last year.

P. Vanitha of Government Girls High School in A. Mathur, Pudukottai district, scored 283 in NEET and chose the Ariyalur Government Medical College. Her parents herd goats. Litistendulkar T., with 294 marks, had chosen SRM Medical College, Tiruchi. Both students said they learned through lectures on YouTube. Litistendulkar’s junior in Vayalogam government school in Pudukottai district, Karthick R., took the test this year and was allotted ESIC medical college, Chennai. He said though he had qualified last year, he did not know he could apply for the second phase of counselling.

R. Ranganayagi was allotted the Namakkal Medical College after clearing NEET in her first attempt, scoring 300 marks. She is a student of a model school from which 22 students have qualified.

“A student from her school was admitted to medicine in 2020. That is when we thought our daughter could also ace it,” said her father D. Rangadurai, a daily wage handloom silk weaver from Jalakandapuram in Salem district. Her school chose her for studying in the residential model, he added.

Ms. Vanitha and Ms. Ranganayagi are first generation graduates.

C. Kalimuthi of Government Model School in Peerkalaikadu in Sivagangai district is also a first-time test taker and the first graduate in his family. His mother is a construction worker. “I prepared on my own and wrote the test in Tamil,” said the student, from whose school four students took the test and two qualified. He has opted for Melmaruvathur Adiparsakthi college.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian distributed the allotment orders to all the 565 students on Thursday. and said the government would be providing them laptops with lessons downloaded soon. As many as Of the 2,695 applications received, 2,674 were found eligible and 1,195 candidates had been invited for counselling.