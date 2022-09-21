MBBS, BDS applications to be sold online from September 22

Last date to submit filled forms is October 3

The Directorate of Medical Education will start issuing application forms for the current academic year from Sept 22, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has announced.

Notification for admission process for seats under state quota seats in government and self-financing colleges and management quota seats in SF institutions, will be issued on Wednesday.

Applications may be downloaded from the health department - www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in or www.medicalselection.org - the medical selection committee’s websites from Thursday. The last date to submit filled in forms is October 3.

“General category students may submit filled application online. Candidates applying under special category must download filled in application forms and submit a hard copy with documents before the closing date,” said selection secretary R. Muthuselvan.

Earlier the Director of Medical Education had said that it expects to receive around 40,000 applications this year.