MBBS aspirant who was preparing for NEET ends life near Jayamkondam

ARIYALUR

11 September 2020 00:35 IST

CM orders solatium, government job for family member

A 19-year-old MBBS aspirant of Elanthankuzhi near Jayamkondam, who had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), is said to have ended his life on Wednesday.

According to sources, V. Vignesh, 19, reportedly woke up early in the morning and ventured out of his house. Since he did not return even after four hours, his parents searched for him at various places. His body was found floating in a well.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to the Government Hospital at Jayamkondam.

Advertising

Advertising

Taken NEET twice

On Thursday, high drama prevailed in front of the hospital as the victim’s relatives, friends and well-wishers refused to receive his body, putting forth a slew of demands. They alleged that he had taken the extreme step because of his inability to get a medical seat through NEET, which he had taken twice.

Police and Revenue officials held talks with the agitators and assured them that their demands would be brought to the notice of the State government. Later, they withdrew the protest and received the body.

Expressing shock and grief over the death, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said a solatium of ₹7 lakh had been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family. An eligible member of his family would be given a government job commensurate to qualification, he said.

Meanwhile, DMK youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin called on Viswanathan, father of Vignesh, at Elanthankuzhi, and handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh on behalf of the party.

Minor scuffle

A minor scuffle broke out between workers of the DMK and the PMK as PMK workers objected to his visit.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan placed a wreath on the body at the hospital at Jayamkondam.

Counselling for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State health helpline 104, or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.