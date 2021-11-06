MBBS aspirant in Salem, who attempted suicide, dies

SALEM

06 November 2021 15:49 IST

A medical college aspirant, G Subhash Chandra Bose, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Salem after a suicide attempt, died on Saturday. He had completed Class XII in 2019, and had attempted to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions, for the past two years.

According to police, family members claimed he was dejected over his low NEET score.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)