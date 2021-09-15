MBBS aspirant found dead in Ariyalur

ARIYALUR

15 September 2021 02:45 IST

Kanimozhi was depressed after she wrote NEET, says father

The body of an 18-year-old girl belonging to Sathampadi village near Jayankondam, who had written the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday in Thanjavur, was found in her home at Thularankurichi on Tuesday morning, the police said. No suicide note was found.

K. Kanimozhi had studied Plus Two at a private school in Namakkal.

According to her parents, the girl was seen depressed since she wrote the NEET. “She told me that she could not do well in the examination as physics and chemistry questions were tough. I consoled her, but she could not digest it and ended her life. No one should undergo such trauma in life,” said Karunanidhi, father of Kanimozhi, a lawyer.

K. Ferozekhan Abdullah, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that the victim had reportedly ended her life due to the fear of failure in NEET. Inquiry was on under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

After the preliminary investigation, the body was taken to the Government Hospital in Jayankondam for post-mortem. The parents, who received the body after an autopsy, performed last rites at Sathampadi village in the evening. S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Backward Classes, and Thamarai S. Rajendran, former Chief Government Whip of the AIADMK, were among those who paid their last respects to Kanimozhi.

In 2017, S. Anitha of Kuzhumur village, in Ariyalur, who had impleaded herself in a Supreme Court case challenging NEET, had ended her life. On Sunday, Dhanush who was going to attempt NEET for the third time, was found dead.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)