MBBS arrear exams from August 17

CHENNAI

16 August 2020 01:01 IST

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has announced that the first year MBBS and final year MBBS arrear examinations would be held from August 17. Eligible candidates, who may not be able to reach their respective exam centres, would be permitted to take the exam in any of the affiliated government medical colleges on producing valid hall ticket and/or college identity card. For further information, visit www.tnmgrmu.ac.in, said university’s Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan, in a press release.

