Tamil Nadu

MBBS arrear exams from August 17

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has announced that the first year MBBS and final year MBBS arrear examinations would be held from August 17. Eligible candidates, who may not be able to reach their respective exam centres, would be permitted to take the exam in any of the affiliated government medical colleges on producing valid hall ticket and/or college identity card. For further information, visit www.tnmgrmu.ac.in, said university’s Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan, in a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2020 1:01:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mbbs-arrear-exams-from-august-17/article32365203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story