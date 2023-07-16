MBBS and BDS merit list released, counselling may start on July 25 

July 16, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Medical Education will start counselling on July 25 if the process begins for the all-India seats on July 20, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said.

After releasing the MBBS and BDS merit list for admission through the single window counselling here on Sunday, he attributed the delay to the Union government’s Medical Counselling Committee having not yet confirmed the schedule.

This year, 25,856 candidates are eligible in Tamil Nadu for the 6,326 MBBS and 1,728 BDS seats under the government quota. The Directorate has received 2,993 applications for the 606 seats (473 MBBS and 133 BDS seats) available under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students.

As many as 13,179 applicants are eligible for the 1,509 MBBS and 395 BDS seats under the management quota at self-financing colleges, Mr. Subramanian said.

This year, 40,200 applications were received, 3,994 more than last year.

Five girl students from government schools have topped the merit list under the 7.5% quota. As many as 15 students have scored over 500 marks in the NEET and 180 have scored over 400. Kiruthika C.K., with 569 marks, has topped the government school students. She studied at the Girls Higher Secondary School in Salem, and hails from Veeragoundanur in the Pethanaickenpalaym taluk. Pachiyappan S. of the Maangarai school in Dharmapuri district is ranked second with a NEET score of 565.

National topper J. Prabanjan of Villupuram, who scored 720 marks in the NEET, tops the list of students who have applied for a seat under the government quota. Surya Siddharth of Chennai and Varun S. of Salem, both with 715 marks, are ranked second and third respectively.

A total of 28 students, other than the national topper, have scored over 700, and 1,508 candidates have scored over 600 in the NEET this year. They have applied for the government quota seats.

Sanjana Nagamalai Sathian from Coimbatore and Lakshanya Adhikesavan from Kancheepuram are the only two girl students in the list of toppers. Among the students who have applied for seats under the management quota, the topper is Varun S, who has scored 715 marks. Only three students have scored over 700 in the list.

A total of 311 students have scored over 600 marks, and have applied for the management quota seats.

There are a total of 11,475 MBBS seats and 2,150 BDS seats at the 71 colleges — 36 government colleges; 21 self-financing colleges; 1 ESIC college; and 13 deemed universities, Mr. Subramanian said.